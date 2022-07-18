Waycross Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,200 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises approximately 1.6% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.28.

NYSE:HAL opened at $27.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

