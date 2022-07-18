Waves Reaches Market Capitalization of $553.54 Million (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $5.09 or 0.00024208 BTC on major exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $553.54 million and $152.08 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves has traded 2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00014886 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.
Waves Coin Profile
Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 108,820,744 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Waves
