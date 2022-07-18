Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.0% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

WM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,941. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day moving average is $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

