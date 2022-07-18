Waltonchain (WTC) Trading Up 21.8% This Week

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001106 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $18.95 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,460,089 coins and its circulating supply is 80,484,877 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

