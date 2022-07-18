Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 247 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $100.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

