Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases 6,500 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 57,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $19.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

