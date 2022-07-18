Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $8.85 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 3.0% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

LLY stock opened at $333.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.62.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

