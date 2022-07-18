Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $538.87 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $210.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

