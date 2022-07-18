Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Buys 308 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 157,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,471,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $145.53 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

