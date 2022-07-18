Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Buys 180 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Illumina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.33.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $189.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.20 and a 200 day moving average of $296.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

