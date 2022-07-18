Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

ORCL stock opened at $71.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

