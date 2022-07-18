Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.5% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $129.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

