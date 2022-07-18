Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.7% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Walmart by 15.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,939 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 59,978 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 28,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT opened at $129.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average of $138.48. The company has a market capitalization of $355.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

