Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 3.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $129.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.