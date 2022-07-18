Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.79. Wallbox shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 32 shares.

WBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Wallbox by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 56,673 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wallbox by 11.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Wallbox during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wallbox during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 13.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

