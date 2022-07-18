Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 0.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 44,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

