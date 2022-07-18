Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Lowered to $194.00 at Wolfe Research

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $211.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $148.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.79 and its 200-day moving average is $173.78. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

