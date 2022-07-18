Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.30.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial Cuts Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.