Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.94.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
VG opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vonage has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -123.40 and a beta of 0.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Vonage by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vonage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.
