Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Price Target Cut to €29.00

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($35.00) to €29.00 ($29.00) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VLPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Voestalpine from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

