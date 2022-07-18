Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLPNY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.00) to €29.00 ($29.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Voestalpine Price Performance
Shares of VLPNY opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $9.61.
Voestalpine Announces Dividend
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
