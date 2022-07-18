Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 163.73 ($1.95).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.68) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 175 ($2.08) to GBX 168 ($2.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group Public to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.78) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Vodafone Group Public

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($452,158.06).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

VOD opened at GBX 129.82 ($1.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.19. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.68). The stock has a market cap of £36.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,150.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

