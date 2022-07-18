VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $5.11

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $5.39. VNET Group shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 8,838 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.
VNET Group Stock Up 2.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VNET Group
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNET Group (VNET)
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.