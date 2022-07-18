VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $5.11

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $5.39. VNET Group shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 8,838 shares changing hands.

VNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in VNET Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,614,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,590 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in VNET Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,488,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after acquiring an additional 425,307 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VNET Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,344,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after acquiring an additional 340,918 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,191,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VNET Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,329,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,854 shares in the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

