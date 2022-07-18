VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Short Interest Up 37.7% in June

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VZIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $427,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,880,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,007,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,880,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,007,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $94,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,770 shares of company stock worth $5,129,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. VIZIO has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $27.48.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

