Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VC. Bank of America raised shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

NASDAQ VC opened at $107.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.09. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Visteon by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Visteon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Visteon by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 47.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 56.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

