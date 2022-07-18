Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up to $6.16

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $6.44. Vista Energy shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 302 shares changing hands.

Vista Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $551.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $207.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 39.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $179,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.