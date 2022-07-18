Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $11.54 Average PT from Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Articles

