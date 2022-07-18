Vidya (VIDYA) Trading Up 39.7% Over Last Week

Vidya (VIDYA) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar. Vidya has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $348,611.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.67 or 1.00015533 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Vidya

VIDYA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,345,251 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidya Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

