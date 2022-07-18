Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $32.33.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

