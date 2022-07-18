Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 40,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.57.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $349.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.