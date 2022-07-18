Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 6,350 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,837,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,979,000 after buying an additional 84,969 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,354,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,143,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,402 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,900,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,513,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $20.78 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07.

