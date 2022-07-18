Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $40.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.