Versant Capital Management Inc Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5,182.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $96.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

