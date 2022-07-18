Versant Capital Management Inc Has $20.10 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 6.4% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $20,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 410,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 417,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 111,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $23.72 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16.

