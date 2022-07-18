Versant Capital Management Inc Has $175,000 Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8,275.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 412.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Trimble by 29.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 360,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 81,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Trimble stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

