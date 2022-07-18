Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHW opened at $245.57 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.54.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.55.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.