Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 278.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 396,291 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 376,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 177,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $69.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.