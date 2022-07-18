Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,278 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in HP by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.69.

HP Trading Up 1.5 %

HPQ stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

