Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Global X MSCI Greece ETF makes up 2.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 177,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 13,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GREK opened at $22.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

