Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 928,605 shares.The stock last traded at $16.62 and had previously closed at $16.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,947,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Verra Mobility by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,933,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,351 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $20,964,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $13,975,000. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $10,935,000.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.