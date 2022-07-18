Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.40. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

