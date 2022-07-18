VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRME. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of VerifyMe from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of VRME opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.29. VerifyMe has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

VerifyMe ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. VerifyMe had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 408.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VerifyMe will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VerifyMe stock. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 1.10% of VerifyMe worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

