Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Verbund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OEZVY remained flat at $21.05 during trading hours on Friday. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634. Verbund has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter.

Verbund Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1456 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Several research firms have issued reports on OEZVY. Cheuvreux raised Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Societe Generale raised Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. HSBC raised Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oddo Bhf raised Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($80.00) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verbund presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

