Verasity (VRA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.37 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $52.71 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

