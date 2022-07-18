Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQW) Short Interest Down 40.4% in June

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Ventoux CCM Acquisition Price Performance
Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15.
