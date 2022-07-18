VeChain Price Hits $0.0239 on Major Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. VeChain has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and $91.16 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00017255 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

