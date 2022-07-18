Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is CFO4Life Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOO traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $356.68. 82,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,057,980. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.18.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

