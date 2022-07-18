Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,285 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.29% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $133,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,254. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.34.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.