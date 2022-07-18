Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.39. 22,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,254. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.34.

