Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,501,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 193,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.49. 48,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

